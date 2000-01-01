Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc (TSE:ME)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ME
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ME
- Market CapCAD21.780m
- SymbolTSE:ME
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA6092861096
Company Profile
Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc holds a 100% interest in core gold projects located along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone (DPFZ) in the Timmins Gold Camp. The projects consist of the Golden Highway, North Tisdale, Nighthawk Lake, DeSantis East, Kayorum and Denton projects. The Golden Highway Project covers 12 kilometers of prospective ground along the DPFZ of which 4 km hosts the current 43-101 mineral resource estimate comprised of an indicated resource of 556,500 ounces gold and a total of 1,174,000 ounces gold in the inferred category.Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc is a mineral resource exploration and development company actively exploring for gold on its land package in the Timmins Camp in Timmins, Ontario, Canada.