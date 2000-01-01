Company Profile

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc holds a 100% interest in core gold projects located along the Destor-Porcupine Fault Zone (DPFZ) in the Timmins Gold Camp. The projects consist of the Golden Highway, North Tisdale, Nighthawk Lake, DeSantis East, Kayorum and Denton projects. The Golden Highway Project covers 12 kilometers of prospective ground along the DPFZ of which 4 km hosts the current 43-101 mineral resource estimate comprised of an indicated resource of 556,500 ounces gold and a total of 1,174,000 ounces gold in the inferred category.Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc is a mineral resource exploration and development company actively exploring for gold on its land package in the Timmins Camp in Timmins, Ontario, Canada.