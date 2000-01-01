Moneymax Financial Services Ltd (SGX:5WJ)
- Market CapSGD53.780m
- SymbolSGX:5WJ
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- Currency
- ISINSG2G06995143
Moneymax Financial Services Ltd is a pawnbroker, retailer, and trader of pre-owned luxury items. It operates an online platform for shopping, MoneyMax Online as well as a pre-owned luxury retail outlet, under Love Luxury brand.