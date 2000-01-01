Moneymax Financial Services Ltd (SGX:5WJ)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 5WJ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 5WJ

  • Market CapSGD53.780m
  • SymbolSGX:5WJ
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINSG2G06995143

Company Profile

Moneymax Financial Services Ltd is a pawnbroker, retailer, and trader of pre-owned luxury items. It operates an online platform for shopping, MoneyMax Online as well as a pre-owned luxury retail outlet, under Love Luxury brand.

Latest 5WJ news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .