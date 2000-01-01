MongoDB Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MDB)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MDB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MDB

  • Market Cap$7.342bn
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MDB
  • IndustryTechnology
  • SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
  • Currency
  • ISINUS60937P1066

Company Profile

MongoDB Inc develops and sells subscriptions to a modern, general purpose database platform. It also provides post-contract support, training, and consulting services for its offerings.

Latest MDB news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .