Mongolia Growth Group Ltd (TSX:YAK)
- Market CapCAD8.060m
- SymbolTSX:YAK
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorReal Estate Services
- ISINCA60936L1067
Company Profile
Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. is a Canada-based real estate investment and development company. It owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.