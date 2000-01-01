Mongolian Mining Corp (SEHK:975)
Company Info - 975
- Market CapHKD720.420m
- SymbolSEHK:975
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG6264V1361
Mongolian Mining Corporation together with its subsidiaries is engaged in mining, processing, transportation, and sale of coal products in Mongolia.