Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp is engaged in the ownership and management of industrial buildings subject to long-term net leases, mainly to investment grade tenants. The company's primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own well-located, modern, single tenant, industrial buildings, leased primarily to investment-grade tenants.Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp is engaged in the ownership and management of industrial buildings subject to long-term net leases, mainly to investment grade tenants.