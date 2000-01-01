Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp Class A (NYSE:MNR)
North American company
Company Info - MNR
- Market Cap$1.116bn
- SymbolNYSE:MNR
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Industrial
- Currency
- ISINUS6097201072
Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp is engaged in the ownership and management of industrial buildings subject to long-term net leases, mainly to investment grade tenants. The company's primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own well-located, modern, single tenant, industrial buildings, leased primarily to investment-grade tenants.