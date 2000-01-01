Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR)
Monolithic Power Systems designs power solutions for a variety of end markets, including industrial, automotive, computing, storage, communications infrastructure, and consumer products. The firm designs switches, converters, lighting, sensors, and control-integrated circuits.Monolithic Power Systems Inc is a provider of high-performance power solutions. These solutions are found in industrial applications, telecommunication infrastructures, cloud computing, automotive, and consumer applications.