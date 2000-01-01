Company Profile

Monro Inc is a provider automobile service stations in the United States. Through its network of company-owned service stations, Monro Muffler Brake offers maintenance, repair, tire, and fleet management services for automobiles focused largely on undercar services such as brake, steering, exhaust, drivetrain, and suspension systems. Next to service stores, the company also offers tire stores specialised in tire replacement and service. All revenue is generated in northeast of the United States of America.