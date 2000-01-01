Monster Uranium Corp (TSX:MU.H)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MU.H
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MU.H
- Market CapCAD0.840m
- SymbolTSX:MU.H
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINCA61174P4033
Company Profile
Monster Uranium Corp is a mining company. It is in the exploration stage and is in the process of exploring and developing its mineral properties. The company operates in Canada region.