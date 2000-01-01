Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp is an mineral exploration and development company. Its objective is to focus on the exploration and development of the Montage Properties. Montage's mineral interests that collectively form the Montage Properties include the Morondo Gold Project (comprised of the Morondo Exploration Permit and the Djelisso, Gbatosso, Faradougou and Sisseple permit applications); the Korokaha Gold Project (comprised of the Korokaha North and South permits and the Diawala permit application); the Bobosso Gold Project (comprised of the Wendene permit and the Dabakala permit application); and the Zuenoula Est and Zuenoula Ouest permit applications, all of which are located in Cote d'Ivoire.