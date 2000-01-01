Montagne et Neige Developpement SACA (EURONEXT:ALMND)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ALMND

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALMND

  • Market Cap€39.580m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALMND
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011584549

Company Profile

Montagne et Neige Developpement SACA is engaged in developing and providing ski resorts, leisure facilities, access roads and other mountain infrastructure.

Latest ALMND news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .