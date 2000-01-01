Company Profile

Montana Aerospace AG is a vertically integrated manufacturer and supplier of complex components, structures and customized assemblies as well as semi-finished products for specialized applications in a wide array of end-markets. It focuses on the aerospace industry and adjacent markets for lightweight solutions. The company's products are found in all major commercial aircraft platforms, ranging from wide-body passenger or freighter aircraft, such as the Boeing 777 and the Boeing 787, the Airbus A330 and the Airbus A350, to narrow-body aircraft, such as the Airbus A220, the Airbus A320 family and the Boeing 737, and to regional and private business jets.