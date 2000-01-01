Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE)
- SymbolNASDAQ:GLUE
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- ISINUS61225M1027
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It has developed a protein degradation platform, called QuEEN, that enables to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates.