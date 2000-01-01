Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GLUE)

North American company
Market Info - GLUE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - GLUE

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:GLUE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINUS61225M1027

Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company involved in developing a portfolio of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It has developed a protein degradation platform, called QuEEN, that enables to rapidly identify protein targets and molecular glue degrader, or MGD, product candidates.

Latest GLUE news

