Company Profile

Monument Mining Ltd is a gold exploration company engaged in gold producing and mining asset developer that owns and operates the Selinsing gold mine in Malaysia. The Selinsing gold portfolio comprises of Selinsing, Buffalo Reef, Felda Land and Famehub properties in Pahang State, Malaysia and the Murchison Gold Projects comprising Burnakura, Gabanintha and Tuckanarra properties in Western Australia. It also owns the Mengapur Copper-Iron Project, in Pahang State, Malaysia.