Monument Mining Ltd (XETRA:D7Q1)
Market Cap: €9.980m
Symbol: XETRA:D7Q1
Industry: Basic Material
Sector: Gold
- Currency
ISIN: CA61531Y1051
Company Profile
Monument Mining Ltd is a gold producer. It is engaged in the operation of gold mines and acquisition, exploration and development of precious metals and other base metals mineral properties with a focus on gold.