Company Profile

Moody's is the world's second- largest provider of credit ratings, trailing only S&P Global. The company provides ratings on more than a third of the total bond ratings in existence. Within ratings, roughly half of its revenue is derived from corporate issuers, while the rest of its corporate ratings are split among financial institutions, structured products, and public institutions. Moody's Analytics (13.5% of operating income) provides ancillary software and data solutions to issuers and investors. In 2017, the company bought Bureau van Dijk, a provider of private company data, for $3.5 billion to bolster its efforts in analytics.Moody's Corporation publishes credit ratings, and research reports on fixed-income securities, issuers of securities, and other credit obligations. The company primarily provides opinions and reports to investors and institutions.