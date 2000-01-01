Moonpig Group Ordinary Shares When Issue (LSE:MOON)
- SymbolLSE:MOON
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorSpecialty Retail
- ISINGB00BMT9K014
Moonpig Group PLC operates in the gifting market. The company is engaged in the sale of greeting cards and gifts. The business is spread across the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and Netherlands.