Morella Corp Ltd (ASX:1MC) Share Price

Company Profile

Morella Corp Ltd is a exploration and mineral resource development company, focused on lithium and battery minerals. The company is progressing two project interests, one in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, the other in Nevada, USA.Altura Mining Ltd is engaged in exploration and development activities, including completion of a very successful feasibility study at its 100% owned Pilgangoora Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.