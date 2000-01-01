Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC is a U.K.-based company that manufactures a wide array of specialized and high-specification materials. The company's product line includes high-temperature insulation products used to reduce energy consumption, electrical carbon, linear and rotary transfer systems used for transferring electrical energy in motor and generator applications, seals and bearings, ceramic cores, piezoelectric sensors and transducers, crucibles, and others. The company's customers come from sectors including healthcare, petrochemical, transportation, electronics, energy, security and defense, and other industrial applications. Morgan Advanced Materials has a global presence, with North America and Europe being the two largest markets for the company.Morgan Advanced Materials PLC provides advanced materials, focused on specialist ceramics, carbon and composites. Its three operating segments are Thermal Ceramics, Molten Metal Systems, Thermal Products Division, and Electrical Carbon.