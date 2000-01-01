Company Profile

Morgan Sindall Group PLC is a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The business activities of the group are functioned through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, n Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration and Investments segments. The company primarily offers services to commercial, defense, education, energy, healthcare, industrial, leisure, retail, transportation, and water markets. Group serves both public and private sectors. Morgan derives majority of revenue from construction and infrastructure segment.Morgan Sindall Group PLC is a UK based company engaged in construction and regeneration sector. Its construction services include design, new build, fit out, refurbishment and property maintenance.