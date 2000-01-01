Company Profile

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and asset management segments. The company had $2.7 trillion of client assets as well as more than 60,000 employees at the end of 2019. Approximately half of the company's net revenue is from its institutional securities business, with the other half coming from wealth and asset management. The company derives about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.