Company Profile

Morneau Shepell is a human resources company that provides consulting and administrative services in four segments: well-being, administrative outsourcing, consulting, and absence management. The well-being segment, which produces the most revenue, offers educational and counseling services aimed at supporting employee and family needs. The administrative outsourcing and consulting segment focuses on pension and benefit plans for clients' employees. Absence management provides support and administrative services for companies regarding disability, attendance, and workers compensation. The company generates most of its revenue in the United States and Canada.Morneau Shepell Inc and its subsidiaries provides health and productivity, administrative and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health and productivity of their employees.