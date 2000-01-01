Company Profile

Morningstar is a provider of independent investment research to financial advisers, asset managers, and investors. The company focuses its operations on two core sectors: data and research. It offers data on investments such as mutual funds, stocks, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, separate accounts, and variable annuities. Further, the company tracks real-time market data of equity, derivative, and currency exchanges and other investments. In its research operation, Morningstar offers analyst research on passive and active mutual funds, alternative funds, and college saving plans. Morningstar's largest share of revenue is generated in the United States of America.