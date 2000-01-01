Company Profile

MorphoSys AG is a biotechnology company that develops therapeutic antibodies. The company reports two business segments: partnered discovery and proprietary development. Its partnered discovery segment applies the research, development, and optimization of antibody-drug candidates in partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. MorphoSys' profits in this segment stem from successful programs via milestone payments and potential royalties on product sales. In its proprietary development segment, the company develops antibodies that concentrate on inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as cancer and infectious diseases.