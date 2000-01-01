Morris Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1575)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1575

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1575

  • Market CapHKD180.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1575
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG627281036

Company Profile

Morris Holdings Ltd is an investment holding company engaged in manufacturing and marketing of sofas, sofa covers, and other furniture products.

Latest 1575 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .