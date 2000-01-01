Morses Club (LSE:MCL)
- Market Cap£167.340m
- SymbolLSE:MCL
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCredit Services
- ISINGB00BZ6C4F71
Morses Club PLC is a consumer finance company. The Company provides a range of loan products through a combination of traditional and online marketing channels.