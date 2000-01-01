Morses Club (LSE:MCL)

UK company
Market Info - MCL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MCL

  • Market Cap£167.340m
  • SymbolLSE:MCL
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCredit Services
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BZ6C4F71

Company Profile

Morses Club PLC is a consumer finance company. The Company provides a range of loan products through a combination of traditional and online marketing channels.

