Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (LSE:MAB1)
Company Info - MAB1
- Market Cap£382.960m
- SymbolLSE:MAB1
- IndustryFinancial Services
- ISINGB00BQSBH502
Company Profile
Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC provides mortgage advice and also advice on protection and general insurance products. The group offers advice on residential and buy to let mortgage products.