Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (LSE:MAB1)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MAB1

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MAB1

  • Market Cap£382.960m
  • SymbolLSE:MAB1
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BQSBH502

Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC provides mortgage advice and also advice on protection and general insurance products. The group offers advice on residential and buy to let mortgage products.

Latest MAB1 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MAB1 Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .