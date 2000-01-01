Company Profile

Mortgage Choice primarily provides mortgage broker services to borrowers through a franchise network in Australia. The firm has access to hundreds of different loan types, and compares the lenders to find its customers suitable mortgages. Mortgage Choice earns up-front and trailing commissions on settled mortgages, but customers are not charged for home loan services. The business also provides credit card, car loan, commercial loan, asset finance, deposit bond, and insurance services to its customers. The Royal Commission's final report recommended drastic changes to broker remuneration and if fully implemented would have significantly reduce the profitability of mortgage brokers, including Mortgage Choice.