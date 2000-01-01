Mortice Ltd (LSE:MORT)

UK company
Market Info - MORT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MORT

  • Market Cap£6.390m
  • SymbolLSE:MORT
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorSecurity & Protection Services
  • Currency
  • ISINSG9999005326

Company Profile

Mortice Ltd belongs to the security services industry in Singapore. It provides guarding and facilities management services through the Peregrine and Tenon brands primarily in India.

