Moss Bros Group PLC retails and hires formal wear for men, predominantly in the United Kingdom. The group operates predominantly through Moss Bros branded mainstream stores, promoting several own branded sub-brands and third-party brands. Its business segments include Retail and Hire. The company sells Men's suits, shirts, coats, formal/casual jackets, ties, shoes, and accessories including cufflinks, socks, underwear, umbrellas, and handkerchiefs. The company's sub-brands include Moss London, Moss 1851, Moss Savoy Taylors Guild, and Moss Esq.