Company Profile

Mothercare PLC is a global retailer of products for parents and young children. It offers a wide range of products including clothing and footwear; pushchairs, car seats, furniture, bedding, feeding, and bathing equipment; and toys mainly for babies. Its geographical segments include UK sales and International sales. The company derives a majority of revenue from UK sales segment.