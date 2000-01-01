Mothercare (LSE:MTC)

UK company
Market Info - MTC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MTC

  • Market Cap£18.930m
  • SymbolLSE:MTC
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorSpecialty Retail
  • Currency
  • ISINGB0009067447

Company Profile

Mothercare PLC is a retailer of products. The company offers clothing and footwear; Home and travel include pushchairs, car seats, furniture, bedding, feeding, and bathing equipment; and Toys mainly for babies. Its geographical segment includes UK sales and International sales. The company derives a majority of revenue from UK sales segment.Mothercare PLC is a global retailer of products for parents and young children. It offers a wide range of products including strollers, car seats, furniture, bedding, bathing equipment, clothing, footwear, and toys.

