Motif Bio (LSE:MTFB)

UK company
Company Info - MTFB

  • Market Cap£1.920m
  • SymbolLSE:MTFB
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00BVVT4H71

Company Profile

Motif Bio PLC is a United Kingdom-based pharmaceutical products manufacturer. It is mainly focused on the development of antibiotic drugs to fight bacterial infections such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections.

