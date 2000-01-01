Motorcycle Holdings Ltd (ASX:MTO)

This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

  • Market CapAUD135.750m
  • SymbolASX:MTO
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorAuto And Truck Dealerships
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MTO9

Company Profile

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd is a motorcycle dealer in Australia. The company provides used motorcycles for sale, new motorcycles, accessories and parts of motorcycles and also operates a motorcycle riding school.

