Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MOTS

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MOTS

  • Market Cap$58.740m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MOTS
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorDiagnostics & Research
  • Currency
  • ISINUS62014P1084

Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings Inc is a medical technology company with subsidiaries in the US and Israel dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing patient experiences.

Latest MOTS news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .