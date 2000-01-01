Moulinvest (EURONEXT:ALMOU)

European company
Market Info - ALMOU

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALMOU

  • Market Cap€15.110m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALMOU
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorLumber And Wood Production
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0011033083

Company Profile

Moulinvest is engaged in producing and selling wood products. The Company is also indulged in electricity production by cogeneration using biomass and in producing wood pellets for heating use by organizations and individuals.

