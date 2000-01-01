Moulinvest (EURONEXT:ALMOU)
- Market Cap€15.110m
- SymbolEURONEXT:ALMOU
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorLumber And Wood Production
- Currency
- ISINFR0011033083
Company Profile
Moulinvest is engaged in producing and selling wood products. The Company is also indulged in electricity production by cogeneration using biomass and in producing wood pellets for heating use by organizations and individuals.