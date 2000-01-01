Company Profile

Mount Gibson Iron Ltd is a Western Australia-based iron ore mining company. It mines hematite iron ore in the Iron Hill deposit at the Extension Hill mine site in the Mid-West region of Western Australia, and haulage of the ore via road and rail for export from the Geraldton Port. Mount Gibson also reconstructs Koolan Island Main Pit seawall with ore sales.Mount Gibson Iron Ltd is an iron ore mining company. The company mainly supplies iron ore that is produced from its resource properties in Tallering Peak, Extension Hill DSO and Koolan Island in Australia.