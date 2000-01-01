Mountain Alliance AG (XETRA:ECF)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ECF

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ECF

  • Market Cap€36.430m
  • SymbolXETRA:ECF
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINDE000A12UK08

Company Profile

Ecommerce Alliance AG engages in the e-commerce services and brands business in Germany. The company operates online shops for specific brands, offers Internet and television advertising.

Latest ECF news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .