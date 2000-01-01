Mountfield Group (LSE:MOGP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - MOGP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MOGP

  • Market Cap£3.560m
  • SymbolLSE:MOGP
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorEngineering & Construction
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B3CQW227

Company Profile

Mountfield Group PLC is engaged in the construction and fit-out of Data Centres for the IT industry together with office fit-out and refurbishment. Its segments are Construction and Fit-out.

Latest MOGP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

MOGP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .