Company Profile

Mountview Estates PLC is a property trading company. The company owns and acquires tenanted residential property throughout the United Kingdom and sells such property when it becomes vacant. Its operating segment includes Property Trading and Property Investment. The company derives maximum revenue from Property Trading segment. It generates revenue from sales of properties, rental income from properties held as trading stock, investment and others.