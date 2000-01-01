Moving iMage Technologies Inc (AMEX:MITQ)
North American company
North American company
SymbolAMEX:MITQ
IndustryTechnology
SectorCommunication Equipment
ISINUS62464R1095
Moving iMage Technologies Inc is engaged in providing designed equipment as well as other off the shelf cinema products needed for contemporary cinema requirements. It offers technical, design and consulting services such as custom engineering, systems design, integration and installation, and digital technology, as well as software solutions for operations enhancement and theatre management.