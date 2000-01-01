Moya Dayen Ltd (SGX:5WE)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 5WE
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 5WE
- Market CapSGD281.640m
- SymbolSGX:5WE
- IndustryUtilities
- SectorUtilities - Regulated Water
- Currency
- ISINSG2F94994512
Company Profile
Moya Holdings Asia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the provision of water treatment solutions to government including commissioning, operation and maintenance of water treatment plants.