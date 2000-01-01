MP Materials Corp Ordinary Shares - Class A (NYSE:MP)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MP
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MP
- Market Cap$0.000m
- SymbolNYSE:MP
- IndustryBasic Material
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS5533681012
Company Profile
MP Materials Corp focuses on restoring the full rare earth supply chain to the United States of America. It owns and operates Mountain Pass, the only integrated rare earth mining and processing site in North America. The company delivers approximately 15% of global rare earth supply with a long-term focus on Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr), a crucial input to the powering of electric vehicles, wind turbines, drones, robots and many other advanced technologies.