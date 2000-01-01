Company Profile

MP Materials Corp focuses on restoring the full rare earth supply chain to the United States of America. It owns and operates Mountain Pass, the only integrated rare earth mining and processing site in North America. The company delivers approximately 15% of global rare earth supply with a long-term focus on Neodymium-Praseodymium (NdPr), a crucial input to the powering of electric vehicles, wind turbines, drones, robots and many other advanced technologies.