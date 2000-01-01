Company Profile

Mpac Group PLC is a technology and services company which provides specialist technology and services. It offers high-performance instrumentation, machinery, and analytical services to the FMCG, healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors, together with extensive aftermarket support. The company has two reportable segments namely Original Equipment segment generate revenue from the make, pack, and test of high-speed packaging solutions, first of kind machinery and high specification automation, secondary packaging equipment and at line instrumentation solutions. Its Service segment generates revenue from sales of spare parts and providing service engineers and support staff customers. geographically, it has a presence in the UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East, USA and the Asia Pacific.