MPH Health Care AG (XETRA:93M)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 93M
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 93M
- Market Cap€161.650m
- SymbolXETRA:93M
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINDE000A0L1H32
Company Profile
MPH Health Care AG is a Germany-based pharmaceuticals and investment company. It focuses on the purchase, development and sale of companies and shares in companies from the healthcare market.