mporium Group (LSE:MPM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - MPM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - MPM
- Market Cap£5.220m
- SymbolLSE:MPM
- IndustryTechnology
- SectorSoftware - Infrastructure
- Currency
- ISINGB00BGDW0L56
Company Profile
mporium Group PLC is a Software-as-a-Service ('SaaS') platform which works with online retailers and e-commerce businesses to enable fully transactional m-commerce. It operates in UK and Europe.