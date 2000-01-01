MPower Group Ltd (ASX:MPR)

APAC company
Market Info - MPR

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MPR

  • Market CapAUD3.970m
  • SymbolASX:MPR
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINAU0000038341

Company Profile

Tag Pacific Ltd is an Australia based investment company that strategically invests in the power sector. Its main investment is in a diverse range of companies and activities that have been brought together primarily to operate under the banner of MPower.

