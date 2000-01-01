Company Profile

Mr Bricolage specializes in the retail of building and home improvement materials as well as garden supplies. The company is engaged in the distribution of gardening and decoration items. Its stores are located in France, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, Azerbaidjan, and Uruguay.Mr Bricolage specializes in the retail of building and home improvement materials as well as garden supplies. Its stores are located in France, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, Azerbaidjan, and Uruguay.