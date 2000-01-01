Mr Bricolage (EURONEXT:MRB)

European company
Market Info - MRB

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MRB

  • Market Cap€22.810m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:MRB
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0004034320

Company Profile

Mr Bricolage specializes in the retail of building and home improvement materials as well as garden supplies. The company is engaged in the distribution of gardening and decoration items. Its stores are located in France, Belgium, Spain, Turkey, Azerbaidjan, and Uruguay.

