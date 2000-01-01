Mrg Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ)

APAC company
Market Info - MRQ

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MRQ

  • Market CapAUD13.640m
  • SymbolASX:MRQ
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000MRQ8

Company Profile

Mrg Metals Ltd is an exploration and development company, exploring gold, base metals and other commodities. Its projects include Kalgoorlie East Project, Loongana Project, Yardilla and Xanadu Project, among others.

