MRI Interventions Inc (NASDAQ:MRIC)

North American company
Market Info - MRIC

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - MRIC

  • Market Cap$68.430m
  • SymbolNASDAQ:MRIC
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Devices
  • Currency
  • ISINUS55347P2092

Company Profile

MRI Interventions Inc is a medical device company. It develops and commercializes technology enabling physicians to see inside the brain and heart using direct, intra-procedural MRI guidance while performing minimally invasive surgical procedures.

