MRI Interventions Inc (NASDAQ:MRIC)
Company Info - MRIC
- Market Cap$68.430m
- SymbolNASDAQ:MRIC
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorMedical Devices
- Currency
- ISINUS55347P2092
Company Profile
MRI Interventions Inc is a medical device company. It develops and commercializes technology enabling physicians to see inside the brain and heart using direct, intra-procedural MRI guidance while performing minimally invasive surgical procedures.