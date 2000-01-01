MS Concept Ltd (SEHK:8447)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 8447

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 8447

  • Market CapHKD46.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:8447
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorRestaurants
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG631671032

Company Profile

MS Concept Ltd is a restaurant group which operates western and Japanese casual dining restaurants in Hong Kong. It is principally engaged in the provision of catering services.

Latest 8447 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .